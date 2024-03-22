Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 56.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

AAR Stock Performance

Shares of AIR stock opened at $63.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.14. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $73.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. AAR had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair started coverage on AAR in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

