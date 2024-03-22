Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 22.7% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 13,607,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,026 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,550,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $16,463,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 70.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,795,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,396,000 after buying an additional 1,053,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $573,682.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,826,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,262,289.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 182,607 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $2,012,329.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,643,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,314,334.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $573,682.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,826,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,262,289.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

AdaptHealth Price Performance

AHCO stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.44. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $858.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Stories

