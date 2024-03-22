Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $984,000 in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of RLJ Lodging Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,218,000 after acquiring an additional 518,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,518,000 after acquiring an additional 32,318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,482,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,766,000 after acquiring an additional 60,687 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,366,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,686,000 after acquiring an additional 63,703 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

RLJ opened at $12.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $319.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.34 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 5.76%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RLJ. Oppenheimer increased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

(Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

