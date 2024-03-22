Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,999 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLUS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in ePlus in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ePlus during the third quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in ePlus during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of ePlus by 862.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $78.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $83.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at ePlus

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.22). ePlus had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $509.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,308 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.17, for a total value of $103,554.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,430.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLUS. Sidoti cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ePlus from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ePlus

About ePlus

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.