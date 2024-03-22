Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,361 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,245 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

ONB stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $689.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.87 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

