Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,374 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Avista by 80.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Avista by 14.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Avista by 27.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Avista by 3.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Avista in the first quarter valued at about $754,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $33.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.50. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $504.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Avista’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 85.20%.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

