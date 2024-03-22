Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,499 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 94.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,499 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.00%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.02%.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Jonestrading raised their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

