Ziegler Capital Management LLC Raises Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at about $1,861,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 52.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,227,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,996,000 after purchasing an additional 38,937 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.08. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 167.51%.

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPR. JMP Securities downgraded EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

