Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,496 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of HP by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,723 shares of company stock worth $2,599,117. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HPQ

HP Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.55. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 32.16%.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.