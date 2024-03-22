Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,633 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Par Pacific by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Par Pacific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 14.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Par Pacific by 4.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $175,733.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,650.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $175,733.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,650.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $224,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

PARR stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $40.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average is $35.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). Par Pacific had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

