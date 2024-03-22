Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 2,008 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 158,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 84,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 27,792 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 24,156 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ET stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $15.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 115.60%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

