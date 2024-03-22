Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 3,744 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Altria Group stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $48.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.55. The company has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

