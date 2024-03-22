Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes $1.34 Million Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 84,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vale by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vale by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334,786 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its position in Vale by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 10,761,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660,917 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Vale by 237.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,109,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vale by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,783,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $12.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 19.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 65.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VALE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.98.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vale

Vale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.