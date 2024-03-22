Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes $577,000 Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Universal Insurance at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,881,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,534,000 after acquiring an additional 28,986 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after buying an additional 142,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,306,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,173,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,831,000 after buying an additional 263,456 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the third quarter valued at $7,935,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Universal Insurance

In related news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,191,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,267,846.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

NYSE:UVE opened at $19.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $375.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on UVE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

