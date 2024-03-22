Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Receives $81.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.17.

ZD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Ziff Davis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

In other Ziff Davis news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $288,967.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,131.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZD. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 187,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 126,550 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,796,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,686,000 after purchasing an additional 220,199 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 46,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZD opened at $63.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.92 and a beta of 1.20. Ziff Davis has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $78.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.14.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.02. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $389.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ziff Davis will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

