1,034 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,034 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $893,934.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,687,877.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,169,296 shares of company stock valued at $326,477,726 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $307.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $298.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.58 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.58.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

