11,606 Shares in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 124.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

CRS opened at $67.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $74.06.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.56 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.68%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

