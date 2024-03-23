13,162 Shares in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,147,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,854,000 after acquiring an additional 75,616 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,487,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,199,000 after buying an additional 23,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,606,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,234,000 after buying an additional 45,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,909,000 after buying an additional 51,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,606,000 after buying an additional 218,895 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $67.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.03). Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $178.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $589,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,160.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $589,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,160.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total value of $30,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,960,721.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,030 shares of company stock valued at $15,717,833 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.