1,425 Shares in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Acquired by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 81,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HYLB stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.76. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $35.83.

About X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

