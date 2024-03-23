1,657 Shares in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI) Bought by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its stake in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 39,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS BKGI opened at $28.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31.

About BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF

The Bny Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BKGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global dividend-paying companies involved in the infrastructure industry. BKGI was launched on Nov 2, 2022 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

