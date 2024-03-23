17 Capital Partners LLC Invests $882,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $942.89 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $258.50 and a one year high of $974.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $735.75 and a 200-day moving average of $558.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.68.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

