18,986 Shares in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGF. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 258,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 103,373 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 111,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Regis Acquisition Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Regis Acquisition Inc. now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $46.75 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

