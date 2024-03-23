1,979 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Purchased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,979 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in American Express by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in American Express by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $225.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.61. The stock has a market cap of $163.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $231.69.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

