2176423 Ontario Ltd. Acquires 73,500 Shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Stock

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 73,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$163,118.55.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 133,100 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$292,846.62.

On Wednesday, March 6th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,920.00.

Jaguar Mining Price Performance

Shares of JAG stock opened at C$2.34 on Friday. Jaguar Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$169.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.65.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

