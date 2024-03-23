2,548 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD opened at $282.61 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.86. The company has a market cap of $204.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

