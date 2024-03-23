300 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES) Bought by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, FC Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTES opened at $100.81 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.00 and a twelve month high of $101.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.23.

About Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

