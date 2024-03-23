3,019 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by Rockline Wealth Management LLC

Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,019 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $90.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.33. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $352,508 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.05.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

