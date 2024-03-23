32 Degrees Capital Advisor Ltd. Sells 152,561 Shares of Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX) Stock

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report) insider 32 Degrees Capital Advisor Ltd. sold 152,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$61,024.40.

32 Degrees Capital Advisor Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, 32 Degrees Capital Advisor Ltd. sold 16,951 shares of Vertex Resource Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$6,780.40.

On Friday, February 16th, 32 Degrees Capital Advisor Ltd. sold 4,068 shares of Vertex Resource Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$1,627.20.

On Friday, February 2nd, 32 Degrees Capital Advisor Ltd. sold 8,236 shares of Vertex Resource Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$3,294.40.

Vertex Resource Group Price Performance

Shares of CVE:VTX opened at C$0.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$43.90 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.03. Vertex Resource Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.33 and a one year high of C$0.45.

About Vertex Resource Group

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry, and commercial clients.

