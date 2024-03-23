32,191 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 60,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

FSK stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average is $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.76%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.81%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.