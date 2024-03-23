32,293 Shares in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTF. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,647,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,072,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,729,000 after purchasing an additional 193,230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 656,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 97,248 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,877,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 657,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,000,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

UTF opened at $22.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $24.49.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 8.45%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

