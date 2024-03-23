3,374 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $93.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $62.15 and a 12 month high of $93.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

