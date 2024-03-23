35 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Purchased by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 35 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $959.09.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total value of $2,097,226.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total transaction of $2,097,226.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,372 shares in the company, valued at $12,312,636.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,226 shares of company stock valued at $17,061,869 over the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of REGN opened at $967.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $955.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $875.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $998.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

