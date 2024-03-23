387 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Acquired by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 387 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PAYX opened at $120.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.