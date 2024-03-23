418 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 418 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $352,508. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $90.71 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.33.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

