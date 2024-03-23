4,431 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,431 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $856,426,000 after purchasing an additional 494,939 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9,735.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $243,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,489 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $261,933,000 after acquiring an additional 289,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,734 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $151,983,000 after acquiring an additional 286,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,300,990 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $171,978,000 after acquiring an additional 295,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $221.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.95. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $224.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $142.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $194.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.95.

Insider Activity

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

