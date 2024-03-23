4,469 Shares in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,469 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth $46,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In other news, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $2,310,032.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,137,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $474,448.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,631.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $2,310,032.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,137,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,688 shares of company stock valued at $12,122,275 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $182.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.93. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.45 and a beta of 0.79. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.00 and a 12 month high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.67.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

