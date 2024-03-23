48,726 Shares in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RA. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,033,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,481,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,295,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,126,000 after acquiring an additional 370,172 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,356,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,209,000.

RA opened at $12.91 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,727.27%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

