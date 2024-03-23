537 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Bought by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2024

Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.24. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $75.39.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.