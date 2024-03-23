537 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Bought by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.24. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $75.39.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

