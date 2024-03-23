552 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Acquired by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.76 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.47.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Trading Halts Explained
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.