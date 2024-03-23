552 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Acquired by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.76 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

