6,132 Shares in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in FirstCash by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in FirstCash by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of FCFS opened at $121.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.89. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $88.05 and a one year high of $123.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.36 and its 200-day moving average is $109.15.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $852.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.23 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 21,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $2,620,054.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,502,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,781,043.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 21,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $2,620,054.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,502,761 shares in the company, valued at $659,781,043.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,715 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,618.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,984 shares of company stock valued at $38,850,386 in the last 90 days. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also

