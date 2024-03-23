619 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Acquired by Rockline Wealth Management LLC

Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Accenture by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE ACN opened at $337.49 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $259.30 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $370.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.99.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $766,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,445,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $766,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,445,775.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $9,549,498 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price target (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.77.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

