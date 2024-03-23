6,345 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Purchased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 370.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 430.8% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR opened at $56.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average is $46.25. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $57.26. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

