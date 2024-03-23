8,490 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in RTX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in RTX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E increased its position in RTX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $95.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.17. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.