922 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Bought by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2024

Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,053 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $95,669,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,597 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $58.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $58.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.40.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.