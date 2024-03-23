922 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Bought by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,053 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $95,669,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,597 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $58.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $58.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.40.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.