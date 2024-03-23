AAR (NYSE:AIR) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

AIR has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair initiated coverage on AAR in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of AAR in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $60.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.98 and its 200-day moving average is $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.68. AAR has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $73.95.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $545.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.04 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AAR will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

