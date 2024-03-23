Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $83.00. The stock had previously closed at $71.25, but opened at $61.86. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Academy Sports and Outdoors shares last traded at $65.46, with a volume of 1,462,857 shares traded.

ASO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASO

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 19.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 18,736 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 289.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 25,403 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.