Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Cut to $375.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $382.77.

Accenture Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $337.49 on Friday. Accenture has a 52-week low of $259.30 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $211.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $370.57 and its 200 day moving average is $339.99.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Accenture’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after buying an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Accenture by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,879,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,063,048,000 after purchasing an additional 989,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Accenture by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,751,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $614,615,000 after purchasing an additional 875,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

