Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Shares Gap Down to $380.44

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $380.44, but opened at $363.99. Accenture shares last traded at $351.91, with a volume of 1,278,883 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 target price (down previously from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (down previously from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.77.

Accenture Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $370.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $9,549,498 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

