Adams Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 45,957 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,383 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 45,957 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $6,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at about $13,084,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,239,000 after purchasing an additional 458,382 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 326.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,066 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 375,241 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,746,000 after purchasing an additional 231,826 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 210.1% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 307,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

ARLP opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.03.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.26). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 34.90% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $625.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 58.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

