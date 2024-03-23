Adams Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 93,088 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for 1.4% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $10,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Newmont by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 226,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after buying an additional 70,541 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 69,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.08. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -42.02%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newmont

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.